Nnamdi Kanu Reacts To Bank Records Linked To Goodluck Jonathan

IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu has reacted to a subpoena by the Federal Government on foreign bank records and properties allegedly owned by former president Goodluck Jonathan.

Nnamdi Kanu stated that the move by the FG is just an attempt at covering its its own corruption before the eyes of the world.

According to him, the Buhari-led administration has a case to answer concerning the N13.9 billion meant for Aso Rock clinic.

He said: “They are now pursuing former President Goodluck Jonathan after looting the country and are now shopping for loans from lending agencies. They have not given the account of the N13.9 billion meant for Aso Rock clinic, yet the same people are asking for the account of a former president and his wife to disgrace them and make them scapegoats in their misrule.

“They are also pursuing Mrs. Diezani Madueke because they want to divert attention of Nigerians and the world from their incompetence and looting, but they have not responded to the allegation of looting of N13.9 billion meant for Aso Rock clinic which alarm was raised by the wife of their president against the cabal in the government.

“We in IPOB are warning them to leave former President Jonathan and his wife, Patience, alone.

“You may toy with Jonathan because he allowed you to do that to him, but do not toy with Patience, otherwise we will bring down Nigeria.

“We are surprised that PANDEF and Ohanaeze Ndigbo have all kept quiet to this renewed attack on Jonathan.

“It is high time Dr Jonathan dropped his gentleman’s toga and defend himself, his wife and family members.”