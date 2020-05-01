Lockdown Relaxation Not End Of Coronavirus – Federal Government

The Federal Government has warned Nigerians against thinking that the lockdown relaxation which begins on May 4 is the end of coronavirus.

SGF Boss Mustapha who chairs the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 stated this during the daily press briefing in Abuja.

According to him, law enforcement agencies will ensure the that health guidelines which will be published in the media are followed.

He said: “As we approach the beginning of the first of a three-phased easing of lockdown from Monday, it’s important that Nigerians receive and digest the implementation guidelines.

“It’s also important for States, law enforcement agents, trade associations, employers, businesses, and Nigerians to understand their roles, obligations, and responsibilities.

“Above all, we must understand that this is a war against an unseen and potent enemy.

“Nobody should mistake the easing of restrictions for permission to act without care.

“The security agents have been instructed to respect the rights of citizens while also ensuring strict enforcement.

“Ladies and gentlemen of the Press, as you know, our National Response is driven by strong collaboration with the sub-national levels of government.

“In this, I am glad to mention that Lagos State has already adapted these implementation guidelines, while other states are also expected to follow suit shortly.”