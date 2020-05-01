I Wasn’t Obsessed Like Van Nisterooy – Thierry Henry

Former Arsenal player, Thierry Henry has said that he was not obsessed with winning the top scorer award as may have been the case with Van Nistelrooy.

Theirry Henry won the award four times out of the five seasons he and Nistelrooy who won it once played in the English Premier League.

According to him, if he was obsessed with winning the award, the number of assists he had would have been lower.

He told Puma: “It became a story between me and him because it was always him or me [to win the Golden Boot] but I don’t know if you remember I used to give penalties away…I used to give penalties away!

“When Edu played his last game for Arsenal and I was battling with Ruud van Nistelrooy for the Golden Boot I gave him the penalty.

“It’s because you ask me the question don’t get me wrong…but if you look at the number of my assists I gave in the game and sometimes I was in front of the goal and I squared it that would answer that question [whether he was as obsessed].

“I would not have all those assists if I was only just thinking about the Golden Boot.”