Governor Ganduje Urges FG To Relax Curfew In Kano State

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has urged the Federal Government to relax the curfew declared in the state over recent deaths recorded.

According to Ganduje, the curfew needs to be relaxed because people are running out of food in the state.

He stated this during the inauguration of a panel led by the president of the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria Musa Borodo.

“We would engage the presidential task force on COVID-19 to seek permission to relax the total lockdown imposed on Kano.

“We are making this appeal on behalf of our people who are presently running out of food items. We would love the federal government to relax the lockdown for a period of time to enable people stock their homes, especially now that majority of us are fasting. It will also ease the economic hardship in the state.”