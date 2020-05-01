Dele Momodu Clears Air On ‘Death’ of Former Speaker, Ghali Umar Na’Abba

Ovation magazine boss, Dele Momodu has stated that former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ghali Umar Na’ Abba is not dead as publicized.

Na’Abba served as Speaker of the House of Representatives during the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

A report had surfaced earlier today saying Na’Abba died at a hospital in London.

This has now been debunked as false by Dele Momodu who stated that Na’Abba is preparing to join him in an Instagram live chat.

Dele Momodu wrote: “Former speaker, Ghali Umar Na’ Abba is not dead as being currently speculated.

“I have just spoken to him and making arrangements for him to join me soon now INSTAGRAM LIVE.”