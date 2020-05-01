Davido’s Chioma Throws 25th Birthday Party Amid Lockdown (Video)

Davido’s Chioma has shared a video showing her looking happy and glamorous while standing right behind the cake she got for her 25th birthday.

The mother of one decided to have a low-key birthday party due to the coronavirus pandemic which has forced many in Nigeria to go on lockdown.

Her fiance Davido had earlier revealed that he had plans to turn the city upside down for Chioma on her birthday but the coronavirus pandemic ruined things.

That didn’t stop him from celebrating the mother of his son by throwing her a mini party as seen in the video below.

He wrote: “HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE STRONGEST WOMAN I KNOW !!! @thechefchi!!! Ohhhh Man if we wasn’t on lockdown u already know we for turn the city upside down!! !!!! My dear wife, may your birthday be as happy as you have made me. AND THATS ON GANG ! #1 CRO”.