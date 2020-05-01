COVID-19: Players Are Scare Of Resumption Of EPL – Aguero

Manchester City striker, Sergio Aguero has said that lasts are scared of the return of football action in the English Premier League due to COVID-19 pandemic.

All the 20 teams in the EPL will be holding talks on how to restart the league. This is despite the cancellation of the leagues in France, Belgium and Holland.

According to Sergio Aguero, players are scared to return to play because of concerns about their family.

He said: “The majority of players are scared because they have family, they have children, they have babies, parents.

“When we go back, I imagine that we will be very tense, we will be very careful, and the moment someone feels ill, you will think: “What’s gone on there?” I hope there is a vaccine so all this ends.

“It does scare me, but I have just been here with my girlfriend. I haven’t had contact with other people.

“They say that there are people who have it but who don’t have symptoms and they can infect you. That’s why I’ve stayed at home. You can be infected and you don’t know anything about it.”