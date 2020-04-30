Why We Can’t Publish Names Of Beneficiaries Of Palliatives – Minister

Nigeria’s Minister of Humanitarian Affairs Sadiya Umar Farouq, has revealed why the names of beneficiaries of government palliatives will not be published.

Farouq who spoke at the daily press briefing organized by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 stated that it is against “human dignity” to help then broadcast it.

She revealed that the record of the beneficiaries of government intervention are currently with the Federal Government.

Farouq stated this in reaction to cries from Nigerians demanding to know how the government intervention fund was spent with many complaining of not benefitting from it.

“We were given 70,000 metric tonnes of grains. As of today, we were able to deploy 9,320 metric tonnes of grains to these three affected areas. That is about 334 trucks, while Kano is ongoing. Fifty trucks are almost arriving Kano,” she said.