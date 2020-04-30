Traditional Cure For Coronavirus To Be Ready Soon – Ooni Of Ife

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has said that the traditional cure for coronavirus will be ready soon and made available to the public for the treatment of confirmed cases.

The Ooni of Ife stated this while speaking to journalists at Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, where he expressed optimism that the war against coronavirus will soon be won by Nigeria.

The Ooni of Ife also donated two motorized modular fumigators to the state government to assist in its fight against the virus.

The monarch stated that local medicine should not be ignore while scientists work towards a vaccine for the virus.

He also urged the Federal Government to emulate Madagascar in using local herbs to combat the virus.