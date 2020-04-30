Nigerian Governors Warned On Revealing Identities Of COVID-19 Patients

Governors have been warned by the Nigerian Center for Disease Control, NCDC, against revealing details of coronavirus patients.

Chikwe Ihekweazu, the Director-General of the NCDC, disclosed this at the daily press briefing by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in Abuja.

According to Ihekweazu, details of coronavirus patients are only to be announced by experts.

“We’re really appealing to our leaders across the country. Please, let the experts do the reporting,” he said.

“Nobody should reveal the identity of a patient, even if it’s the first patient in your State. Please, do not reveal the identity of a patient; the circumstances, whether he’s a doctor not.

“We don’t need all of that. This is a virus. They haven’t committed an offence; they haven’t done anything wrong. We have to show empathy towards all our patients; that’s what we signed up to as healthcare workers,” he said.

According to him, political leaders making details of COVID-19 cases public may not be “ill-intentioned”, but the problem is that “they do not understand the ethics and norms of the medical practice and public health.”