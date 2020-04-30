Nigeria Reports 196 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Now 1728

Nigeria recorded 196 COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 1728.
Concise News reports that 87 of the new infections were recorded in Lagos, 24 in Kano, 18 in Gombe, and 16 in the country’s capital, Abuja.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) also confirmed 10 new cases in Katsina, eight in Sokoto, seven in Edo and six in Borno.
196 new cases of #COVID19 reported;
87-Lagos
24-Kano
18-Gombe
17-Kaduna
16-FCT
10-Katsina
8-Sokoto
7-Edo
6-Borno
1-Yobe
1-Ebonyi
1-Adamawa
As at 11:55pm 29th April- 1728 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.
Discharged: 307
Deaths: 51 pic.twitter.com/1ul1P8JvTH
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 29, 2020
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.