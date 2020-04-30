Nigeria Reports 196 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Now 1728

Nigeria recorded 196 COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 1728.

Concise News reports that 87 of the new infections were recorded in Lagos, 24 in Kano, 18 in Gombe, and 16 in the country’s capital, Abuja.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) also confirmed 10 new cases in Katsina, eight in Sokoto, seven in Edo and six in Borno.