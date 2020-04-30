NCDC Warns Against Drinking Palm Oil As Cure For COVID-19

The Nigerian Center for Disease Control, NCDC, has warned the general public against drinking palm oil as cure for COVID-19.

In a tweet shared, the agency stated described the claim of palm oil being effective against COVID-19 as false.

To protect oneself from the virus, the agency advised the public to adhere to the guidelines given by public health authorities.

NCDC also advised against the spread of fake news concerning the virus which now has over 1,700 confirmed cases in Nigeria with over 30 deaths.

The tweet read: “The claim that drinking palm oil can stop the spread of #COVID19 is FALSE

“To protect yourselves and loved ones from #COVID19 please adhere to guidance from public health authorities and avoid the spread of false information.”