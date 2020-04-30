Messi Names The Players His Son Loves To Talk About

Barcelona star player and Argentina international, Lionel Messi has revealed the names of the players his son loves to talk to him about.

Speaking in an interview with Mundo Deportivo, Messi stated that his son also talks about Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe.

“He talks a lot about Luis [Suarez], with whom we have the best relationship, about [Antoine] Griezmann and Arturo [Vidal] since the first day because of his hair and all that.

“Also about people from outside, [Kylian] Mbappe, Cristiano [Ronaldo], Neymar.