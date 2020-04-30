Lagos State Announces Death Of 25-year-old COVID-19 patient

The Lagos State Government has announced the death of a 25-year-old man who died as a result of COVID-19 complications.

This was disclosed by Prof Akin Abayomi, the State Commissioner of Health.

The death makes it 21 COVID-19 related fatalities recorded in the state.

He said, “87 new #COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Lagos on April 29, 2020. The total number of confirmed cases in Lagos is now 947.

“The good news is that 49 additional #COVID-19 survivors have been discharged following their full recovery. The total number of discharged patients in Lagos now stands at 187.

“We regret to announce additional #COVID19 related death involving a 25-year-old male who at the time of admission was in a state of severe breathlessness. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Lagos is now 20.

“I again urge Lagos residents to remain committed to observing necessary precautionary measures to stop COVID-19 infection. Let’s be vigilant and report any concern about COVID-19 infection in our communities.”