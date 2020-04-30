Lagos State Announces Death Of 25-year-old COVID-19 patient

The Lagos State Government has announced the death of a 25-year-old man who died as a result of COVID-19 complications.
This was disclosed by Prof Akin Abayomi, the State Commissioner of Health.
The death makes it 21 COVID-19 related fatalities recorded in the state.
He said, “87 new #COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Lagos on April 29, 2020. The total number of confirmed cases in Lagos is now 947.
“The good news is that 49 additional #COVID-19 survivors have been discharged following their full recovery. The total number of discharged patients in Lagos now stands at 187.
“We regret to announce additional #COVID19 related death involving a 25-year-old male who at the time of admission was in a state of severe breathlessness. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Lagos is now 20.
“I again urge Lagos residents to remain committed to observing necessary precautionary measures to stop COVID-19 infection. Let’s be vigilant and report any concern about COVID-19 infection in our communities.”
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.