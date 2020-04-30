How Ease Of Lockdown Will Be Implemented – PTF

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has revealed how the reopening of Lagos, Abuja and Ogun will be implemented after the lockdown period is over.

Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, stated that the reopening will span a period of six weaks with tranches of two weeks.

“Financial institutions such as banks will be allowed to open but there will be restriction of opening hours between 8:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

“For government offices, government staff will be allowed to resume from the 4th of May but it will be based on specific grade levels and specific days so that we can reduce the amount of congestion that we might have in our government offices and we will be discussing further with state governments to make sure that we have a common approach to this,” he said.

The PTF National coordinator, Sani Aliyu stated that food processing companies and construction companies will be allowed to reopen.

“In addition to this, from the point of agriculture and rural development, companies involved in food processing can commence operation.

“In construction sites, critical roads will be allowed but waivers will be provided by state governments to enable movement.

“For the manufacturing and pharmaceutical industries, we will encourage shift work and limiting staff to only 30 to 50 per cent to maintain social distancing and pharmacy shops may remain open overnight,” he said.