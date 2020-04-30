Governor Obaseki Extends Curfew For Another 14 Days In Edo State

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has extended the curfew in the state from 8pm to 6am to help curb the spread of coronavirus.

Speaking at a press briefing, Obaseki stated that the curfew takes effect from May 3 and will last for 14 days.

He also revealed that the state has recorded huge progress in its fight against COVID-19 in the areas of testing and screening.

“Working closely with the public and private hospitals, we have screened no fewer than 20,000 people and tested 297 of them. This is the reason for the increased number of cases,” he said.

“We are aggressively pushing to screen our minimum target of about 500,000 people and test about one percent of them which is about 5,000 in the next few weeks.

“Of the 20,000 people we have screened and the 297 samples taken, we have recorded 37 confirmed cases as at today, discharged eight and lost three people.

“It is worthy of note that late testing was a strong factor leading to fatality. That is why I am advising everybody to go out for screening at the numerous screening centres in the state.”