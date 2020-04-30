FG Announces Investigation Into Recent Deaths In Kano

The Federal Government has announced a probe into the cause of the recent deaths recorded in Kano State which occurred amid coronavirus pandemic.

Boss Mustapha, the Secretary General to the Federation, stated this on Thursday during the daily press briefing organized by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

Boss Mustapha who doubles as the chairman of the PTF also revealed that assistance has been sent to Kano State to help in its fight against COVID-19.

“These include two oxygen concentrate and three ventilators, 280 protective gowns, 538 examination gloves, 25 boot covers, medical masks, surgical caps, and infrared thermometers.”

He also revealed that isolation and treatment centres with a capacity of 274 persons have been established by government in Kano.

“The PTF will further strengthen Kano State to scale up its response with the provision of necessary facilities and equipment, capacity building, improving stakeholder interface and guidance on existing policies.

“Already the testing laboratories in the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital and the Bayero University, Kano has become fully functional,” the SGF added.