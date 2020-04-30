Davido Reveals How Lockdown Crashed Chioma’s Birthday

Davido has taken to social media to reveal how he would have made Chioma’s birthday a wonderful one if not for the coronavirus lockdown in Nigeria.
The singer stated that the lockdown has prevented him from shutting down the city just to celebrate Chioma his fiance who has a son for him.
Davido wrote: “HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE STRONGEST WOMAN I KNOW !!! @thechefchi!!! Ohhhh Man if we wasn’t on lockdown u already know we for turn the city upside down!! !!!! My dear wife, may your birthday be as happy as you have made me. AND THATS ON GANG ! #1 CRO”.
Asides not being able to have all the goodies that comes with celebrating one’s birthday due to coronavirus, Chioma also got infected with the virus.
However, Davido broke the good news of her recovery last week and that a second test he did shows he’s negative for the virus.
