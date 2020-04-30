Damilola Adegbite Tells Ladies What To Do Before Sending Nude Photos

Nollywood actress, Damilola Adegbite has advised ladies on what to do if they intend to send their nude photos to men.

In a post she shared, the divorced actress revealed the nude pictures men receive from women are mostly shown to other people.

On how to avoid embarrassment, Damilola Adegbite advised ladies to ensure they crop out their face in the picture before sending it to a man.

She wrote: “To all my GROWN sexy ladies. Thinking about sending your nudes to that guy? Your crush may have a “confidant” who has a “confidant” who has a girlfriend he doesn’t hide anything from, who has a sister….. I’m sure you get my drift. Before you go ahead, be ABSOLUTELY sure you know who you are dealing with.

“Even when you are, anything could go wrong. His phone could get into anyone else’s hands. As a GROWN WOMAN, if you have considered all that could go wrong and still decide to send him that picture or video to spice things up, be safe. Crop your face out.”