BREAKING: FG Orders Civil Servants To Return To Work

The Federal Government has ordered civil servants from Grade 14 and above to resume work on Monday as lockdown gets gradually relaxed in Nigeria.

The government also advised the workers to ensure they don’t receive much visitors in the office.

Hand-washing facilities are also advised to be placed in necessary locations in the premises of their offices.

A circular issued shows that Federal Secretariats have been sanitized and public offices will be done next.

The circular reads: “Further to Mr. President’s broadcast on a phased and gradual easing of the lockdown measures occasioned by COVID-19, officers on GL 14 and above and those in essential services are hereby directed to resume work with effect from Monday, 4th of May, 2020 in the first instance.“

“Offices are to open three times a week – Monday, Wednesday, and Friday – and close at 2:00 pm on each day.”