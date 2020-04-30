BBNaija’s Bisola Shares Tribute To Video Vixen Who Got Electrocuted

Former BBNaija reality TV star, Bisola has written a tribute to Love Divine aka Kodak, the video vixen who died yesterday from electrocution.

Kodak is said to have been rushed to a hospital at Omole Estate in Lagos after she got electrocuted while trying to charge her phone at the home of music video director, Clarence Peters.

Expressing sadness at the news of her death, Bisola wished it could be announced as fake news.

She wrote: “Death!!!! Your sting.

I woke up this morning to go about my day only to hear of Love Divines passing. And I just keep asking Whyyyy?

A young lady, passionate about dance,doing something legal just gone in a Flash.

“I Hate to post about Sad things but sadness is something we must all experience at one point or the other in life and This one Painnnnn meeee gannnnnnn.

“I wasn’t friends with her, I’d worked with her Just once but you see she had such a strong,fierce,energetic,Happy Force around her with her Red hair and you couldn’t help but like her.

“I never saw her frown or complain. I’ve watched her in So many Videos and each time I see her I smile cos you could feel her energy from the screen. Now she’s gone, she’s left the worries of this world, she’s gone to Dance with angels.

She’s a legend and will be remembered by many.

“I am low key waiting to hear that this is fake news and that she’s alright.

Fam please say a prayer for Love Divine. May her soul Rest In Peace, Amen”.

Below is a video showing Kodak dancing.