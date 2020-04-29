Tyler Perry Reveals Role Vitamin D Plays In Fight Against COVID-19

Movie director, Tyler Perry has revealed that vitamin D plays a role in deciding the fate of patients with COVID-19 which has killed many African-Americans in the US.

In a post he shared on social media, Tyler Perry stated that vitamin D plays a role in boosting the immune system and respiratory health in humans. He, however, pointed out that vitamin D doesn’t cure COVID-19.

“Because we are African-American people, we are naturally deficient because of the melanin in our skin. It blocks out vitamin D, okay. It blocks out vitamin D. For the most part, not all of us, but for a lot of us, just don’t like to be in the sun and that’s where vitamin D comes from. It comes from the sun.”

“See your doctor if you can, or call them if you’re doing Telehealth and ask them about checking your vitamin D. Don’t nobody go to the hospital right now. I know it’s been difficult to do.”

“Vitamin D can help with immune and respiratory health.”