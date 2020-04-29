Nigeria Confirms 195 New Cases Of COVID-19, Total 1532

Nigeria has confirmed 195 new cases of COVID-19 in the country which draws the total number of confirmed cases to 1532.

This was announced by the Nigerian Center for Disease Control, NCDC, on social media.

The tweet read: “195 new cases of #COVID19 reported:

80-Lagos, 38-Kano, 15-Ogun, 15-Bauchi, 11-Borno, 10-Gombe, 9-Sokoto, 5-Edo, 5-Jigawa

2-Zamfara, 1-Rivers, 1-Enugu, 1-Delta, 1-FCT and 1 in Nasarawa State.

“As at 11:50pm 28th April- 1532 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 255. Deaths: 44.”

In other news, NAFDAC has advised people to carry out a test on the face mask made from clothing materials before replying on it to protect them from COVID-19.

Nigerians are advised to wear one and hold a lighted candle in front of their face then try to out off the lighted candle by blowing air. If the candle goes off, it means the face mask is not reliable.