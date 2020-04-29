Luke Shaw Names Victor Moses As Toughest Opponent

Manchester United defender, Luke Shaw has named former Super Eagles player Victor Moses as the toughest player he has played against in his career.

Moses and Shaw faced each other in the 2012/2013 season of the English Premier League when the Nigerian was still at Chelsea.

“People always think I’m joking, but one of my hardest games ever was against Victor Moses when I was coming in as a 17-year-old at Southampton.

“Maybe because I was so young. He was really quick, direct, strong and that was a challenge for me.

“I’ve played against the likes of Gareth Bale, Messi and Hazard, and they were all so good, but I always remember Victor Moses as a really tough opponent as well,” Shaw told United’s official website.

Moses and Shaw still faced each other in the 2013/2014 season while he was on loan at Liverpool.