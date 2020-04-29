Life Of Pi Actor, Irrfan Khan Dies Of Cancer At Age 53

Irrfan Khan, a Bollywood actor who starred in Slumdog Millionaire and Life of Pi actor, has died of cancer at the age of 53

His family issued a statement in which he is described as a “a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen”.

They said: “Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him.

“After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it.

“Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own.

“We all pray and hope that he is at peace.”

A heartfelt note he wrote after he was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour reads in part: “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it.”