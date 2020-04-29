Invest In Trado-medical Experts Against COVID-19 – Govt Urged

A trado-medical expert, Alhaji Hassan Ajeigbe, has urged the government to look for local solutions in the fight against COVID-19 in the country.

According to him, trado-medical experts should be consulted to combat the pandemic which now has 1532 cases in Nigeria.

He also advised the government to divert some of the funds spent on testing kits to equip trado-medical experts in researching on the virus towards a cure.

“Sometimes, we do not appreciate what we have and view it as less important. I will suggest that traditional doctors should be involved in the fight against Coronavirus.

“We should invest in traditional medicine and encourage its practitioners to come up with a cure for some deadly diseases. We can achieve it if giving necessary backing,” he said.