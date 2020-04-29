Governor Seyi Makinde Gives Reason For Delay In COVID-19 Test Results

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has apologized to citizens for the delay in the results of COVID-19 tests done in the state.

Speaking at a press briefing, Makinde blamed it all on the shortage of reagents as he revealed that 300 test results are still awaited in the state which has recorded 20 confirmed cases..

He said, “Due to a shortage of reagents required to process COVID-19 tests, we currently have a number. Of the pending results of 775 samples collected so far, 300 are awaiting results.

“We are already in the process of acquiring more reagents in the shortest possible time to enable us clear the backlog. We appeal for patience from those awaiting results.

“Meanwhile, we will continue conducting tests at the drive-through/walk-through testing centre at Adamasingba Stadium.”