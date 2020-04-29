Goodluck Jonathan Speaks On Bank Records And Properties Abroad

Ex-president Goodluck Jonathan has reacted to the move by the Federal Government over bank records and properties allegedly belonging to him abroad.

Like former Minister of Petroleum, Allison Deziani, the FG is seeking to subpoena accounts allegedly belong to Goodluck Jonathan and his wife, Patience.

Reacting to the move by the FG, Goodluck Jonathan through a statement issued by his spokesman, Ikechukwu Eze, denied owning any bank records and property abroad.

“Our attention has been drawn to international media reports to the effect that the Federal Government of Nigeria has subpoenaed bank records for former President Goodluck Jonathan and his wife, Dame Patience Jonathan in the United States of America,” Eze said.

“We aver that the Federal Government of Nigeria did not contact Dr. Jonathan or his wife before issuing these subpoenas. If they had, we would have advised them of the fact that you cannot subpoena what does not exist,” he added.