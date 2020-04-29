FIFA Advises EPL, Bundesliga Against Restarting Football Activities

FIFA’s Chief Medic, Michael D’Hooghe, has advised the English Premier League and the German Bundesliga against restarting football activities amid coronavirus pandemic.

D’Hooghe advised football chiefs to postpone football activities till August because resuming now might lead to a second wave of coronavirus.

His warning comes after football activities in France, Holland and Belgium got cancelled due to the threat of coronavirus in Europe.

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph, D’Hooghe said: ‘We are all subject to decisions at national level from the public authorities. It is very simple. Football suddenly becomes not the most important thing in life.

‘I will be happy if we can start, in a convenient way, the next championship and have nothing before the start of next season.

‘If they could start the season 2020-21 end of August or beginning of September I would be happy. Then they could eventually avoid a second attack from the virus, which is not impossible.

‘Everyone has to be very careful for the moment. I have heard in many countries they are thinking about playing football again, with or without the public.

‘In my long career I have seen many situations where there has been a balance between economic and health. Mostly the economics won, whether that was about jetlag or football at altitude or in extreme conditions such as pollution situations.

‘If there is one circumstance where medical arguments should win against economical arguments, it is now. It is not a matter of money, it is a matter of life and death. It is very simple.’