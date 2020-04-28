TB Joshua Slammed For Praying Against Coronavirus At Top Of Mountain

Prophet TB Joshua of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, SCOAN, can be seen in the video below praying against coronavirus at the top of a mountain.

The video which he shared on his official Facebook page has led to criticism from some Nigerians who questioned why he had to go with cameramen who filmed him while he prayed.

Below are some reactions from Nigerians concerning the display by TB Joshua.

@omotuyoleoye said “I really admire this man, it’s not easy to deceive so many people and profit of it without any legal retribution.”

@mr_chukwuebuka said “And he have to go with cameramen🤦‍♂️ I wonder why ELIJAH of the idling days no Dey move with cameramen or even JESUS CHRIST himself”

@sansabankz said “Why use camera to show everything… what kind of eye-service is this…… are I reading ur bible well sir”