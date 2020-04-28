Rice From FG Not Safe – Governor Emmanuel Udom

Governor Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom State has said that the 1,800 bags received from the Federal Government as palliatives to cushion the effect of coronavirus lockdown are unsafe.

Speaking at a press briefing yesterday, Udom stated that the rice has been sent for testing to see if they are safe for consumption before they can be distributed to people.

“The only palliative we have gotten from the Federal Government is 1,800 bags of custom bonded warehouse rice. As I am taking to you, the rice is in the warehouse. It is a gift. We have sent it for test and until the test result is out, we will not distribute it to our citizens. It is not good for consumption,” he said.

This comes hours after Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State revealed that the bags of rice from the FG are infested with weevils.