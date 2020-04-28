This is day five of the Ramadan – a time of the year when Muslims fast in a bid to devote themselves to their faith and come closer to Allah.

During Ramadan – the holiest month in the Islamic calendar – Muslims do not eat or drink between dawn and sunset in order to devote themselves to their faith.

Ramadan traditionally sees millions of Muslims praying and spending times with their loved ones, and we at Concise News have compiled some quotes, images and Dua (prayers) for you.

The Prophet (peace be upon him) said: when the month of Ramadan arrives, the door of mercy are opened. (Sahih Muslim. 2496)

O you who believe! Fasting is prescribed to you as it was prescribed to those before you, so that you may learn self-restraint.’ – Quran 2:183

Ramadan quotes

1. Spend more time in Sujood.

2. The fasting person in a state of worship as long as he does not backbite.

3. Ramadan Strengthen your Imaan, heal your heart.

4. Don’t be a servant of Ramadan be a servant of ALLAH be consistent.

5. For a true Muslim, the End of Ramadan is not “the end” but the start of a new journey leading towards the Jannah.

6. The gates of heaven are opened now, the gates of hell are closed with devil chained in it.

7. Don’t be a servant of Ramadan, Be a servant of Allah SWT. Be consistent.

8. Everyone has a doctor in him; we just have to help him in his work. The natural healing force within each one of us is the greatest force in getting well. To eat when you are sick, is to feed your sickness.

9. Fasting strengthens control over our appetites, thus contributing to self-mastery.

10. The job of fasting is to supply the body with the ideal environment to accomplish its work of healing.