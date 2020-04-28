Police Officer Dismissed For Killing Female Colleague

Sergeant Bitrus Osaiah has been dismissed by the Nigerian Police Force for shooting dead his female colleague, Lavender Elekwachi, in Rivers state.

This was disclosed in a statement made available to newsmen by the spokesman of the Rivers State Police Command, DSP Omoni Nnamdi.

The decision to dismiss Osaiah was taken by the Commissioner of Police, Rivers State, Joseph Mukan, after paying a condolence visit to the family of the deceased.

Omoni also pointed out that Osaiah would soon be arraigned and prosecuted as investigations into the incident have been concluded.

He also quoted the Commissioner of Police as saying that the rights of citizens in the state will be protected.

The Commissioner also expressed sadness at the loss of the female officer by revealing that the police force is deeply touched by her untimely death.