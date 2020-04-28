Okowa Relaxes Restriction Of Movement, Issues Warning To Citizens

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has issued advice to the citizens of the state as he declares a gradual relaxation of the restriction of movements he declared.

In a series of tweets, Okowa stated that the relaxation of the restriction of movement should not be taken to mean an end to coronavirus.

Okowa also gave an update on the health status of patients with coronavirus in the state.

The governor wrote: “As we gradually relax the restriction of movement, I must caution everyone that all is not yet ‘uhuru.’ Life, as we used to know it, is still a long way off, therefore, we must all brace ourselves to adjust to the new normal in our personal and professional capacities.

“In this regard, I would like to thank the people of our great state for your understanding throughout this challenging period. With your cooperation and support, our lockdown measures have helped to limit the spread of this virus in our state.

“Earlier today, I informed the people of Delta State that we have recorded six cases of #COVID19 in our state. While five of the patients are still in recovery at our case management centres, sadly, we lost one patient who failed to present himself to the authorities on time”.