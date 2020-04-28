Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Tuesday, April 28th, 2020

Welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Tuesday, April 28th, 2020.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday eased the lockdown imposed on Abuja, Lagos and Ogun over the coronavirus pandemic with effect from May 4. The Nigerian leader, in a nationwide broadcast, said “in line with the recommendations of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, the various Federal Government committees that have reviewed socio-economic matters and the Nigeria Governors Forum, I have approved a phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos and Ogun States effective from Monday, 4th May, 2020.”

Nigeria’s total cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) rose to 1337 on Monday with the recording of 64 new infections in four states and Abuja. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced in a tweet that 34 persons tested positive for the virus in Lagos, 15 in Abuja, 11 in Borno, and two each in Taraba and Gombe.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday declared a total lockdown in Kano state for a period of two weeks to prevent further spread of the coronavirus in the northwest state. Buhari said that he was gravely concerned about what has been transpiring in Kano, noting that the Federal Government will deploy all the necessary human, material and technical resources to support the State in controlling and containing the pandemic and preventing the risk of further spread to neighbouring States.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has said that the Federal Government has abandoned the state in its fight against COVID-19. Ganduje, who disclosed this during an interview with BBC Hausa, accused the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 of not rendering support to the state.

Bola Tinubu, national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has revealed that the test for COVID-19 which he did came out negative. Tinubu disclosed this in a statement in which he revealed that he took the test following the death of Lateef Raheem, his Chief Security Officer. “NCDC medics took the wise precaution of taking samples from his body for testing to actually determine the cause of death,” he said.

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State has stated that he relaxed the lockdown in the state to prevent people from dying of hunger. Obiano disclosed this via a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, C-Don Adinuba.

Nigeria’s Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari is a shy person while speaking with veteran journalist Dele Momodu. Amaechi also revealed that the completed Itakpe-Warri rail line can’t be commissioned now due to the coronavirus pandemic ravaging the country.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has said five new COVID-19 cases were confirmed on Saturday while three more were confirmed on Sunday. Sharing on Twitter, Akeredolu stated that one of the patients is a member of the Nigeria Police Force serving under the Lagos State Police Command.

Nigeria’s House of Representatives will resume plenary on Tuesday, 28 April, according to a memo sent to members through the Office of the Clerk to the National Assembly. Concise News reports that the memo, addressed to all members, was signed by Patrick A Giwa and made available to journalists on Sunday night. “This is to inform all Members of the House of Representatives that the House will now resume plenary session on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at 10.am,” it reads.

Super Eagles and Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has reacted to speculation linking him with a move to Manchester United and Arsenal. Reports suggest Ndidi could make a move to a top English side, with Manchester United marked as favourites to land him. However, the 23-year-old says he is committed to the Foxes.

