Nigeria Reports 64 New COVID-19 Cases After Buhari’s Speech

Nigeria’s total cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) rose to 1337 on Monday with the recording of 64 new infections in four states and Abuja.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced in a tweet that 34 persons tested positive for the virus in Lagos, 15 in Abuja, 11 in Borno, and two each in Taraba and Gombe.

NCDC said, “On the 27th of April 2020, 64 new confirmed cases and no deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

64 new cases of #COVID19 reported; 34-Lagos

15-FCT

11-Borno

2-Taraba

2-Gombe As at 11:20pm 27th April- 1337 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Discharged: 255

Deaths: 40

“Till date, 1337 cases have been confirmed, 255 cases have been discharged and 40 deaths have been recorded in 32 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 64 new cases are reported from five states- Lagos (34), FCT (15), Borno (11), Taraba (two), Gombe (two).”

According to the NCDC, there are 1042 active cases in Nigeria and at least 225 patients have recovered from the virus.