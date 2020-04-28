Nigeria Declares May 1 Public Holiday

The Nigerian government has declared Friday, May 1, 2020, as a public holiday in celebration of this year’s International Workers’ Day.

The announcement was made on Tuesday by the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola.

The Minister thanked Nigerians “for their resilience, patience and understanding, particularly in their support at stemming the spread of COVID-19”.

Aregbesola also thanked the labour force for their “sacrifices in the present period of trial”, assured that their “commitment and patience will complement the efforts being made by Government and other stakeholders to ensure the speedy control of the virus”.

He said, “With the cooperation of every citizen, as well as strict adherence to the measures being put in place by relevant authorities, the challenges being faced by Nigerians as a result of the disease, would soon be put behind.”

The Minister added that “the economy of the country will rebound and be stronger after the COVID-19 experience, taking cognisance of the various economic stabilisation efforts by the Federal Government”.