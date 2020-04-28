Actress Tonto Dikeh has been made to open up in a Ramadan message to the Islamic world that her boyfriend is a Muslim.

Tonto Dikeh who is divorced with Olakunle Churchill after a son together, took to social media to show support to Muslims during there fasting period.

She wrote: “Ramadan Mubarak to all Our Muslim Brothers and Sister, May Allah accept our Prayers, Bless Us and Heal the World. We are with you in spirit and in Truth. Allah Bless you”

In response to a follower who asked to know if she’s a Muslim, Tonto Dikeh wrote:

“I am a Christian, I live in a Muslim community and have a Muslim boyfriend…we good?”