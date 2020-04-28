My Best And Worst Game For The Super Eagles – Chidozie Awaziem

Super Eagles defender, Chidozie Awaziem, has revealed his best and worst game since he joined the Nigerian national team.

According to the 23-year old, a 2-0 defeat to South Africa at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in 2017 is his worst game ever.

The Leganes defender disclosed this while speaking in an Instagram live chat with @ng_supereagles on Monday.

“My bad day for the Super Eagles was the AFCON qualifier against South Africa, it wasn’t a good performance from me and it was my first game for the Eagles,” Awaziem stated.

“It didn’t go the way I would have wanted.

“I didn’t put on the full confidence that I should have, with some couple of bad passes and indecision.

“Also, I was trying to impress.

“At the end of the game, we lost and I wasn’t happy. But I’ve learned from it and it has now made me a better player.

“Also, my own goal against Lesotho was another bad day for me in the office.”

He went on to reveal that he had his best game at the 2019 African Cup of Nations against Cameroon.

He added, “My best game for the Eagles was against Cameroon at the AFCON and we won 3-2.

“That game really made my day.

“I was so tired playing against Christian Bassogog because I was running all the time to close him down but I had to give in my best and the game turned out the way we wanted.”