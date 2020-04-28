Mr Jollof Slams Governors For Turning Coronavirus Into Fashion Parade

Mr Jollof has stated that Nigerian governors have turned the coronavirus pandemic into a fashion parade due to the face mask they wear.

In a video he shared, the comedian stated that instead of them to search for a cure for the virus, they have turned the pandemic into an avenue to display fashion sense.

He also wondered why the governors aren’t considering it a possibility that Nigeria can produce the cure for the virus.

According to him, all they know how to do is share palliatives and display colourful face mask which to them shows that they are delivering as leaders.

Specifically attacking Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos and Governor Ben Ayade of Cross Rivers, Mr Jollof shared the video below.