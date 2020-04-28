Latest Coronavirus News For Today Tuesday, April 28th, 2020

Welcome to the coverage of the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) update for today Tuesday, April 28th, 2020, on Concise News.

Nigeria’s total cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) rose to 1337 on Monday with the recording of 64 new infections in four states and Abuja. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced in a tweet that 34 persons tested positive for the virus in Lagos, 15 in Abuja, 11 in Borno, and two each in Taraba and Gombe.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday eased the lockdown imposed on Abuja, Lagos and Ogun over the coronavirus pandemic with effect from May 4. The Nigerian leader, in a nationwide broadcast, said “in line with the recommendations of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, the various Federal Government committees that have reviewed socio-economic matters and the Nigeria Governors Forum, I have approved a phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos and Ogun States effective from Monday, 4th May, 2020.”

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday declared a total lockdown in Kano state for a period of two weeks to prevent further spread of the coronavirus in the northwest state. Buhari said that he was gravely concerned about what has been transpiring in Kano, noting that the Federal Government will deploy all the necessary human, material and technical resources to support the State in controlling and containing the pandemic and preventing the risk of further spread to neighbouring States.

Bola Tinubu, national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has revealed that the test for COVID-19 which he did came out negative. Tinubu disclosed this in a statement in which he revealed that he took the test following the death of Lateef Raheem, his Chief Security Officer. “NCDC medics took the wise precaution of taking samples from his body for testing to actually determine the cause of death,” he said.

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State has stated that he relaxed the lockdown in the state to prevent people from dying of hunger. Obiano disclosed this via a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Don Adinuba.

