Joseph Yobo Speaks On Alex Iwobi Not Good Enough For Super Eagles

Former Super Eagles captain, Joseph Yobo has denied ever stating that Alex Iwobi is not good enough for the Super Eagles team.

According to Yobo, the journalist who made the report after interviewing him must have misquoted him.

“This is what clearly happened during the live interview session on Instagram, the anchorman said since Austin Jayjay Okocha retired Nigeria hasn’t gotten a proper number 10.

“So, I addressed his questions by saying even when Okocha was playing we had Wilson Oruma because he (Oruma) was my teammate and John Mikel Obi has done well for the National team as number 10 and he did a great job before he retired,” said Yobo.

“I said, I think Alex Iwobi can be a replacement for the number 10 role. I watched him at 2019 AFCON and the anchorman said, Iwobi is a good player but he’s inconsistent and I said, he is unpredictable and I like him.

“I don’t know where he (the writer) got it all crossed out, he changed my words, I didn’t use the word inconsistent for Iwobi, the anchor mentioned that. I said he’s unpredictable and I like him, and his game his hard for midfielders and defenders to understand what he’s going to do,” he said.