Ferdinand Names Wilfred Ndidi As Player For Mancheter United To Sign

Former Manchester United player, Rio Ferdinand has advised the club to sign Wilfred Ndidi of Leicester City or Atletico Madrid stars, Saul Niguez and Thomas Partey.
Napoli centre-back, Kalidou Koulibaly and Norwich City defender, Ben Godfrey, are also in the list of players the former United captain penned down for United this summer.
United already signed Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo in the January transfer window and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still looking to boost his squad ahead of next season.
“I would maybe go get Partey from Atletico Madrid or Ndidi from Leicester,” Ferdinand said on The Beautiful Game podcast.
“I like Saul Niguez. He’s a very, very good player in midfield.
“And then a centre-back, they still need a centre-back.
“Whether you go for a young one like Ben Godfrey or someone like Kalidou Koulibaly.
“I don’t know, and it is difficult.”
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.