Ferdinand Names Wilfred Ndidi As Player For Mancheter United To Sign

Former Manchester United player, Rio Ferdinand has advised the club to sign Wilfred Ndidi of Leicester City or Atletico Madrid stars, Saul Niguez and Thomas Partey.

Napoli centre-back, Kalidou Koulibaly and Norwich City defender, Ben Godfrey, are also in the list of players the former United captain penned down for United this summer.

United already signed Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo in the January transfer window and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still looking to boost his squad ahead of next season.

“I would maybe go get Partey from Atletico Madrid or Ndidi from Leicester,” Ferdinand said on The Beautiful Game podcast.

“I like Saul Niguez. He’s a very, very good player in midfield.

“And then a centre-back, they still need a centre-back.

“Whether you go for a young one like Ben Godfrey or someone like Kalidou Koulibaly.

“I don’t know, and it is difficult.”