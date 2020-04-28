Fayemi Orders Salary Of Political Appointees To Be Cut By 50 Percent

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti has ordered a 50 percent cut from the salaries earned by political appointees in the state.

The governor made this known through a statement issued by the state’s commissioner for information and values orientation, Muyiwa Olumilua.

According to him, the decision which doesn’t affect civil workers was necessary due to the challenges of COVID-19.

He said, “The global economy has been severely affected and has affected Nigeria’s economy as a nation and expectedly, Ekiti. As a responsive and responsible government, we have taken stock of our financial situation.

“This sacrifice is for the welfare of Ekiti people above all other considerations.

“This is vis-a-vis the constantly decreasing receipts from the federation account, as well as the state’s dwindling internally generated revenue (IGR), and has, therefore, been forced to wake up to the current realities of the state’s fiscal position.

“Your patriotism, patience, and co-operation are highly appreciated at all times.”