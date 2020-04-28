Fayemi Declares Curfew, Extends Lockdown in Ekiti

Governor Kayode Fayemi fo Ekiti State has issued a strict order to the people of the state as the lockdown order got extended by another seven days.

The governor revealed that a curfew from 6pm to 6am will take effect immediately and that no vehicle will be allowed except those verified and for medical purposes.

He disclosed: “Businesses that do not comply will be shut down for 6 months. Restriction of movement will be enforced 4 days a week (Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays). Only essential services including food, medical, beverages, petroleum, banks, agriculture, construction, selected media and telecommunications are exempted from the restriction.

“Violators will be prosecuted and may be fined or imprisoned. All large gatherings remain banned. No religious, social, political and educational gathering will be allowed to be held in Ekiti State until the pandemic is brought under control. Any facility that violates this directive may be shut down for not less than 12 months.

“All travels from and into Ekiti State are hereby banned, as all boundaries of Ekiti State will be on lockdown 24 hours daily. Only food, medical, beverages, petroleum, agriculture and construction supply trucks are exempted but they cannot have more than 3 persons per truck. Any vehicle caught in violation may be forfeited to the state and passengers prosecuted.

“Wearing of face masks is now compulsory in Ekiti State. Everyone must wear a face mask when going out of the home so you don’t spread the virus to others. Residents are advised to make their own masks while the government will provide masks for essential duty workers only.

“Intra city Commercial Transportation will be allowed to operate on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 6am–4pm only on condition that they comply with strict social distancing directives. Okadas can only carry one passenger, taxis not more than 3 passengers and tricycles not more than 2 passengers.

“Any driver who violates this directive will be arrested, prosecuted and may forfeit the vehicle or cycle to the government. If mass violation occurs, commercial transportation will be completely banned indefinitely.

“Interstate travel is hereby restricted. Visits to or from Ekiti State is prohibited while the pandemic subsists. Insistent visitors must be prepared to be turned back or kept in our border town quarantine centres for 14 days minimum and shall be responsible for their own upkeep”, he ordered.