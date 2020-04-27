Wilfred Ndidi Speaks On Move To Manchester United, Arsenal

Super Eagles and Leicester City player, Wilfred Ndidi has reacted to speculation linking him with a move to Manchester United and Arsenal.

Ndidi is currently speculated to likely make a move to the top English sides with Manchester United marked as a favourite to land his services.

However, the 23-years old is committed to a future with Leicester City as he revealed that he is happy at the King Power Stadium.

‘We are doing well and I am enjoying myself here. I still have a contract with Leicester,’ Ndidi told ESPN.

“I am learning and trying to improve myself every day and I’m doing okay here so no need to go anywhere.

“We are doing well and I’m enjoying myself here.”