Why I Relaxed Lockdown In Anambra State – Willie Obiano

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State has stated that he relaxed the lockdown which he declared in the state to prevent people from dying of hunger.

Obiano disclosed this via a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, C-Don Adinuba.

According to the governor, the before the relaxation of the lockdown, there had been a toll on the people due to the activities in the state which were stopped.

Obiano said, “Like every other government, the Anambra State administration is bound to protect its people from the ravages of COVID-19 but it cannot afford to do so by unwittingly allowing millions of its people to die of hunger and starvation or by causing their businesses to collapse through an unmitigated lockdown.

“The 28 days of lockdown, when all markets were shut down, vehicular and human movements restricted, schools closed, traditional religious services suspended, funerals, wedding and title taking ceremonies practically stopped, have already taken an enormous toll on the people’s well being.