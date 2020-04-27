Transfer: Chelsea Bid For Neymar Confirmed by Agent

Chelsea’s bid for Brazilian football star Neymar has been confirmed by Wagner Ribeiro who was an agent to the player during his time at Santos.

Ribeiro revealed that Chelsea made a bid for the then youngster on the day he made his debut for the Brazil national team in 2010.

He also revealed that the offer from Chelsea was well considered by Neymar and his father as well as other good offers they got.

“There were many calls for him,” Ribeiro recalled to AS. “I received an official offer from Chelsea the day Neymar debuted with the Brazilian team in 2010.

“They made an offer, we studied it, but in the end we didn’t decide anything. On that occasion, we transferred it to Neymar’s father and the player himself.

“Then came other offers from Bayern Munich and Juventus, with whom I had a meeting in Turin.”