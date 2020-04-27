Bola Tinubu, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has revealed that the test for COVID-19 which he did came out negative.

Tinubu disclosed this in a statement issued by his media aide in which he revealed that he took the test following the death of Lateef Raheem, his Chief Security Officer.

“NCDC medics took the wise precaution of taking samples from his body for testing to actually determine the cause of death.

“Today, the test results are back. The samples tested positive for Covid-19.”

Tinubu also warned the public that COVID-19 is real and a major threat in society today.

He said, “Those of us who discount it or claim it is a fabrication do a grave and dangerous disservice to the public well-being. Likewise, those who stigmatise people who may have been stricken by the virus also do a disservice by casting blame on the innocent and discouraging people from taking the COVID test. We cannot defeat this health menace through ignorance or by shaming one another. We can only beat it through transparency, knowledge and compassion. This, we have learned first-hand.

“As a precautionary measure taken soon after the death of Alhaji Raheem, His Excellency Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, and all their aides took COVID-19 tests Saturday, April 25. The results of the tests were returned this morning.

“Test results for both Asiwaju and Senator TInubu were negative.

“The result for one aide is positive, the rest of the staff were negative. The one staff member has been isolated in accordance with NCDC guidelines. Further contact tracing and COVID-19 tests are being conducted by the NCDC with regards to the relatives and possible contacts of that staff member.

He also cited ways by which the deadly disease can be defeated in Nigeria.

”There is no house immune to its entry. Contracting the virus should not bring social or moral stigma any more than contracting malaria or a common cold.

“We cannot overcome this challenge by acting like it does not exist or by trying to conceal that someone may have it due to social shame. The culture of denial is counterproductive and will do great harm in our current situation.

“We must do all we can to contain the spread of the virus and to treat those of us who have been hit by it.

“As you go about your day, we know you must find daily sustenance. Yet, please continue to do all you can to maintain social distance and to take all other public health measures to protect yourself and others. In this way, we all may contribute to halting the spread of this dangerous virus.”