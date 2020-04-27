Lockdown: Angry Jigawa Residents Send Message To Lawmakers

Federal lawmakers from Jigawa state, northwest Nigeria, have been reminded by the people of the state of their plight in this period of lockdown brought about by coronavirus.

The lockdown in the state was extended by 14 days despite complaints on lack of palliatives to help cushion the effect of the restriction of movements.

Amir Muhammad of Harbo of Jahun LGA who reached out to the lawmakers stated that he did so by exercising his rights as enshrined in the constitution.

“Please look at the rate of death in our neighboring state, Kano. Very scary and touching! You must as a matter of duty stand against this silence and break it with even little palliatives. It will help”, he said

He also reminded the lawmakers that “some of these duties are to protect our interests and and to save our lives, precisely at this trying time”.

He went on to revealed that “people are suffering, from starvation to others. How do you expect the worst now without the source of any livelihood sirs? So, they need basic survival subsistence to live their life normal and decent.”

“You all know that the perversity of poverty is many, and this debilitating burden on any human being is ravaging, discouraging, and life-threatening for anyone who experiences extreme and object poverty.

“Many states have been in lockdown for some weeks. The same thing with some parts of my dear state – Jigawa. In some of them, Kaduna and Lagos for example, their representatives have tried so much specifically in helping the poor. We hope you will emulate them.

“We voted you, we implore you to use your good offices to make clear representations of us either on the floor of the house or using your own resources (as Muslims) to help the poor, so that we (Jigawians) will not be caged by hunger.

“Dear Sirs, please implement these changes so that no family live every day of their lives in deplorable conditions especially at this Ramadan time plus lockdown. Helping the poor is paramount.”